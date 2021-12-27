Matthew Peart’s second NFL season prematurely concludes.

The Giants will be without Matthew Peart for the final two regular-season games.

Dan Salomone of the team’s official website reports the second-year tackle has torn his ACL. He is done for the year.

UPDATE: OT Matt Peart has suffered a torn ACL. More Monday roster moves:

DB Julian Love – Reserve/COVID-19

C Evan Boehm – Released from Practice Squad

DB Ka'dar Hollman – Practice Squad/COVID-19

The 2020 third-round draft pick out of UCONN left Sunday’s loss to the Eagles early due to the knee injury. He was starting at right tackle in place of veteran Nate Solder, who found himself on the Reserve/COVID-19 list prior to the game.

This caps off what was mainly a disappointing 2021 campaign for Peart, who many believed would be the full-time starting right tackle entering the year. Solder, who opted out of last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, earned the starting job to commence the season while Peart’s level of playing time stumbled upon an unpredictable state. He started all three games in which primary left tackle Andrew Thomas was on injured reserve earlier this year. However, Peart also experienced four different matchups in which he was on the field for none of the team’s offensive snaps.

Peart’s overall development at the professional level hasn’t been as swift as many thought it would be. His future in East Rutherford is unclear — it remains to be seen whether the Giants will retain him for 2022, especially considering a new general manager and/or head coach could be in place.

In other news, safety Julian Love is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. If he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for at least 10 days. If Love is vaccinated, however, he needs two consecutive negative tests (24 hours apart) and must remain asymptomatic for at least 48 hours in order to test out of the protocol for Week 17. The Giants face the Bears this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.