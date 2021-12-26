The Giants dropped to 4-11 Sunday following a blowout loss in Philadelphia.

This lost cause of a 2021 season continues for the New York Giants. Big Blue, on Sunday in front of the Philly fans at Lincoln Financial Field, lost 34-10 to the division-rival Eagles. It was an embarrassing performance all around — the Giants, once again, hit a new low and failed to provide fans with any sort of excitement or optimism down the stretch.

The offense was horrific, the defense broke down in the second half, and the coaching staff proved yet again why it shouldn’t be back next year.

As a result, the stock of various individuals in and around the organization have plummeted. How does the overall Giants Stock Report look following a forgettable Week 16 performance?

Who’s up?

Nobody.

I’m sorry, but nobody’s stock when up.

The Giants offense was horrendous and only gained 192 total yards, the offensive line was putrid, the play-calling was questionable, the run game was hardly existent, and the defense was inconsistent.

An awful game all around in what’s been an awful 2021 season.

Who’s down?

Jake Fromm

The Giants provided second-year quarterback Jake Fromm with his first-ever start at the professional level. The former Georgia Bulldog was signed off the Bills practice squad at the beginning of this month and earned the nod over Mike Glennon, who threw three picks in last week’s loss to Dallas.

It was the right decision…at the time. The Giants at least needed to see what they could get out of Fromm as the season neared its conclusion.

However, Fromm was a disaster at the Linc. The young signal-caller completed just six of 17 passes for 25 yards, zero touchdowns, and one pick.

Due to his struggles (and the struggles from the offense as a whole), the Giants decided to pull Fromm early in the second half (with the score still 13-3 in favor of the Eagles) and replace him with Glennon, whose performance wasn’t spectacular either (17 of 27 for 93 yards, one score, and one interception).

Fromm is clearly not the answer in the injury-related absence of Daniel Jones. At this point, who really is?

Giants offensive line

This offensive line dealt with various setbacks Sunday, such as the placement of Nate Solder on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and the in-game exit of Matthew Peart due to a knee injury.

Regardless, it’s tough to succeed with this group. Fromm didn’t have much time to operate on various occasions when he was in the game and neither did Glennon.

Even if Jones was healthy and in the game, it likely wouldn’t have been a pretty showing. It’s highly difficult to operate with this kind of offensive line — I feel Giants fans have been saying this for a half-decade.

The persistent issues surrounding the line is another reason why general manager Dave Gettleman needs to go…now.

Joe Judge

The Giants are now 10-21 under Joe Judge since he became the head coach in 2020.

There’s no aggression or urgency on either side of the ball, nor has there really been on a consistent basis since Judge took over. The team isn’t disciplined (six penalties for 40 yards) and the Giants lost the yardage battle yet again.

Judge also elected to punt in Eagles territory on a 4th-and-3 play in the first quarter. The second-year head coach has taken much heat this year for those types of decisions, and fans surely didn’t like his choice in that specific scenario Sunday.

Not to mention, Judge had the offense out there initially and it looked as if the Giants were going to go for it…only for the offense to then rush off the field and the punt team to coincidingly rush onto the field. It was a bizarre move, but many of the moves Judge has made this year have possessed the same adjective.

