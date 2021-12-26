ESNY previews the upcoming Week 16 matchup between the Giants and Eagles.

The Giants are still mathematically alive.

But don’t get your hopes up.

The 2021 season, which many believed would be the year the Giants turned it all around, has been an absolute wash. Big Blue is now 4-10 and on the verge of missing the postseason for the fifth straight year.

The offensive line isn’t stellar, the receivers can’t stay healthy, Daniel Jones is out for the year, Saquon Barkley isn’t the Saquon Barkley of 2018, and the defensive performances can be shaky at times.

But hey, at least Jake Fromm is starting. That’s definitely something to look forward to (not being sarcastic here).

Game Info

New York Giants (4-10) @ Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)

Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 — 1:00 PM EDT

TV: FOX

Radio: WFAN660

Giants’ Final Injury Report

Questionable

DT Austin Johnson (Foot)

WR Kadarius Toney (Oblique/COVID ramp-up)

DB J.R. Reed (COVID ramp-up)

EDGE Oshane Ximines (COVID ramp-up)

Out

iOL Ben Bredeson (Ankle)

RB Gary Brightwell (Neck)

WR Collin Johnson (Hamstring)

Eagles’ Final Injury Report

N/A

Betting Info

Odds

Giants: +10.0 // O40.5 // +340

Eagles: -10.0 // U40.5 // -450

Notable Game Props

(Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Giants Total Points: Over-14.5 (-115), Under-14.5 (-115)

Over-14.5 (-115), Under-14.5 (-115) Eagles Total Points: Over-25.5 (-120), Under-25.5 (-110)

Over-25.5 (-120), Under-25.5 (-110) First Team to Score: Giants (+150), Eagles (-185)

Giants (+150), Eagles (-185) Last Team to Score: Giants (+140), Eagles (-170)

Giants (+140), Eagles (-170) Giants Total TDs: Over-1.5 (+115), Under-1.5 (-155)

Over-1.5 (+115), Under-1.5 (-155) Eagles Total TDs: Over-2.5 (-170), Under-2.5 (+130)

Player Prop Picks (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Jalen Hurts Over-0.5 Interceptions (+145)

These odds for Jalen Hurts throwing at least one pick are intriguing. Plus, the last time these two teams faced (in Week 12), the second-year Eagles quarterback threw three interceptions — the most he’s ever thrown in a single game.

The Giants defense has 13 total interceptions on the year, for context.

Saquon Barkley Over-53.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

Giants running back Saquon Barkley hasn’t undergone a productive season whatsoever. However, with Jake Fromm making his first NFL start, offensive play-caller Freddie Kitchens will likely be looking to run the ball a decent amount in order to take pressure off the young quarterback.

Barkley will only need a few decent runs to come close to this mark. Given that and the aforementioned circumstances, expect Saquon to surpass the above total by the beginning of the fourth quarter (at the latest).

Barkley has exceeded this total in two of his last three games.

Jake Fromm Over-193.5 Passing Yards (-115)

After Jake Fromm entered the loss to Dallas last week in the fourth quarter, the second-year quarterback threw for 82 yards in what was a short amount of time (he only threw 12 passes).

We still don’t know exactly what the Giants could get out of Fromm in terms of an entire four-quarter performance. But if he can rack up 82 yards through the air in his abbreviated Week 15 appearance, it’s very possibly he surpasses 193.5 passing yards on Sunday.

For what it’s worth, the Eagles are allowing 223.3 passing yards per game.

Players to Watch

Jake Fromm

This is self-explanatory.

With Daniel Jones (neck) out for the rest of the year and Mike Glennon having struggled mightily against Dallas last week (the veteran threw three interceptions), Jake Fromm gets the starting nod for the time being.

Will he impress? Will he struggle? Will he notch his first-ever victory as a starter and possibly worsen the Giants’ position in the upcoming draft?

Saquon Barkley

The Giants will likely need to utilize Saquon Barkley a decent amount in order to take pressure off Fromm. Expect Freddie Kitchens to look to Barkley on a number of occasions, both on the ground and out of the backfield on passing downs.

Could Barkley construct his best performance of the year when the Giants offense needs it the most?

Giants Offensive Line

This unit hasn’t been stellar in 2021 but will need to come together on Sunday in order to provide Fromm with the necessary amount of time to operate.

Fromm must remain mistake-free and Saquon Barkley needs to produce — neither will occur if the offensive line is overwhelmed by this Eagles front seven.

The line will additionally be dealing with a setback, unfortunately. Starting right tackle Nate Solder is out due to a placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so second-year tackle Matthew Peart is expected to notch the start.

