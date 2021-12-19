ESNY presents the Giants Stock Report for Big Blue’s Week 15 loss.

Another year, another season with double-digit losses for the Giants. It’s the fifth straight campaign of such kind — what a disastrous half-decade it’s been in East Rutherford.

On Sunday, in front of the many (Cowboys) fans at MetLife Stadium, the Giants lost their tenth game of the year by a score of 21-6. It was another issue-filled performance for the offense and quarterback Mike Glennon. Even Joe Judge — Mr. Optimistic — probably isn’t satisfied.

However, there are actually multiple players who did portray some positive moments, believe it or not. Various individuals’ stocks are on the rise despite the loss, but on the other hand, there are other players who don’t have much to be happy about.

How does the Giants Stock Report look following this defeat?

Who’s Up

Jake Fromm

Yes, the third-string quarterback’s stock is rising — that’s how poor this game was for the Giants.

Jake Fromm made his inaugural regular-season appearance in the NFL Sunday. He just joined the team earlier this month and has primarily been a backup for Mike Glennon in the absence of Daniel Jones.

Late in the game, the second-year player relieved a struggling Glennon and completed six of 12 passes for 82 yards. He nearly threw as many yards as Glennon (99) and the veteran backup had twice as many attempts.

With Jones’ status for the final three games unclear, there’s a chance Fromm may see a notable role moving forward.

Could the former Georgia Bulldog potentially start next week?

The Giants defense

The unit did allow 21 points, but it held its own for much of the day.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys only crossed the plane twice — the defense held Dallas to a field goal on three different possessions despite Big Blue’s offense not taking much pressure off of it.

The Giants only allowed Dak to throw for 217 yards and one touchdown and also contained Ezekiel Elliott (16 carries, 52 yards) for much of the day. Star receiver Amari Cooper only caught two balls for eight yards as well.

I know trying to find any sort of positives following this debacle can be compared to performing surgery, but the Giants defense, in a way, bounced back following its disastrous Week 14 showing (New York lost 37-21 to the Chargers).

Who’s Down

Will Hernandez

I’m not sure Will Hernandez is someone the Giants will be re-signing when his rookie deal expires at the conclusion of the season.

The starting right guard allowed a Demarcus Lawrence quarterback hit that led to an interception on New York’s first offensive possession. Following that play, Dallas gained further momentum thanks to an Elliott touchdown run.

Due to his on-field inconsistencies, Hernandez may not be the Giants’ long-term answer on the interior of the offensive line. Expect Big Blue to potentially let him walk during the upcoming free agency period.

Mike Glennon

Why did Dave Gettleman insist on replacing Colt McCoy with Mike Glennon last offseason?

The veteran journeyman backup isn’t capable of winning games and was horrific in his third straight start Sunday. Glennon completed 13 of 24 throws for just 99 yards, zero touchdowns, and three picks.

He looked clueless on one of the interceptions…

Mike Glennon with another INT, this time it's Malik Hooker. Time for Jake Fromm to get some snaps? pic.twitter.com/IxuEhjkaWR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 19, 2021

Is it time for Glennon to remain on the sideline, regardless of Daniel Jones’ pending status?

Giants’ marketing team

This franchise has been one of the worst in the league since 2017.

It’s lost 56 games since the start of that campaign.

It hasn’t provided fans with anything to be proud of in the last half-decade.

And on “Fan Appreciation Day,” the only thing this organization’s marketing team came up with was giving season ticket holders a free medium — yes, medium — fountain soft drink.

Not a jersey, or a hat, or even a tote bag of sorts.

A free medium Pepsi.

I have no words.