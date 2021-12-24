The Jets are dealing with a number of COVID issues ahead of their Week 16 game.

COVID-19 is hitting the NFL hard. The omicron variant is lingering, and as a result, many players and coaches are testing positive.

Starting quarterbacks are missing games; matchups are being rescheduled to a Monday or Tuesday. It feels like 2020 again.

With Week 16 now underway, the Jets find themselves among the long list of teams dealing with extensive virus issues. Their upcoming home matchup with the Jaguars is just two days away (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET), and unfortunately, many of these COVID-related setbacks have yet to be resolved.

Saleh questionable

Head coach Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. He is vaccinated but needs two consecutive negative tests in order to coach this Sunday.

As of right now, Saleh is preparing to miss the game — the rookie head coach spoke to the media virtually on Friday.

“I took my test [Friday] morning. I’ve got to get two negatives — that would be [Friday] and [Saturday],” he said. “We’re proceeding as if I’m not coaching on Sunday. If I do come up with two negatives, it will be an easy adjustment. But we’re operating as if I will not be there Sunday.”

Saleh’s Week 16 status will be revealed eventually. If he doesn’t test out of the COVID-19 protocol, tight ends coach Ron Middleton will be the acting head coach against Jacksonville.

As for whether the game should be postponed, Saleh didn’t reveal much of an opinion on the matter.

Jets’ COVID-19 Lists

The following players are currently on the Jets’ Reserve/COVID-19 list:

CB Michael Carter II

S Ashtyn Davis

iOL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

DT Folorunso Fatukasi

QB Joe Flacco

DE John Franklin-Myers

DT Jonathan Marshall

WR Elijah Moore

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen

S Sharrod Neasman

iOL Alijah Vera-Tucker

TE Kenny Yeboah

The following players are currently on the Jets’ Practice Squad/COVID-19 list:

LB Noah Dawkins

CB Lamar Jackson

DT Tanzel Smart

WR Vyncint Smith

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets activated special teams ace Justin Hardee and wide receiver Jeff Smith off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jaguars’ COVID-19 Lists

The following players are currently on the Jaguars’ Reserve/COVID-19 list:

EDGE Josh Allen

iOL Ben Bartch

RB Travis Etienne Jr.

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

The Jaguars placed Allen, Bartch, and Shenault Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Allen (who leads the team with 5.5 sacks) is unvaccinated and must sit out for at least 10 days.

More COVID-19 additions:

— #Bills add WR Gabriel Davis and OL Cody Ford to the list.

