Robert Saleh will not be coaching Wednesday’s practice in preparation for Jacksonville.

COVID-19 has been running rampant in the NFL thanks to the new omicron variant, and one of its latest targets is Robert Saleh.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets head coach has tested positive for the lingering virus. Also per Cimini, Saleh could return Thursday if he clears the COVID-19 protocol.

Tight ends coach Ron Middleton will coach in Saleh’s absence for the time being.

Saleh has symptoms, per Jets. He can return tomorrow if he clears protocols. If he’s not cleared by Sunday, Middleton will coach the team on Sunday. #Jets https://t.co/1MVY8241bR — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 22, 2021

Saleh is vaccinated, per DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News.

Robert Saleh tested positive, he had symptoms this morning. Saleh is vaxxed. But if he doesn’t clear protocols, Ron Middleton will be the head coach for this week. — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) December 22, 2021

Along with Saleh, the Jets have a multitude of players (to say the least) on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Notable names include Michael Carter II, Foley Fatukasi, John Franklin-Myers, Justin Hardee, Elijah Moore, Hamsah Nasirildeen, Sharrod Neasman, and Alijah Vera-Tucker.