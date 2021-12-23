The Giants have activated Kadarius Toney off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and could be doing the same with Adoree’ Jackson.

Various Giants players found themselves on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this past week, including wide receivers Kadarius Toney and John Ross, cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson and Aaron Robinson, and edge rusher Oshane Ximines.

What separated guys like Toney and Jackson, however, is that they were previously injured before landing on the COVID list. Toney was (and still is) dealing with quad and oblique injuries while Jackson is suffering from a quad issue.

The Giants have activated Toney off the COVID list and could be doing the same with Jackson later this week. It’s a weird spot for the coaching staff though — Joe Judge and co. still must figure out whether either player will be able to partake in Sunday’s game against Philly due to the aforementioned injuries.

“You’ve got to consider not only coming off of the inactivity and the symptoms, you also have to consider where they’re at with the injury,” Judge told the media Thursday. “They haven’t really been able to be with our trainers, they haven’t been able to do a lot of the rehab and activity on the field. That’s just a natural setback right there. Just not having them out here, that’s an issue you’ve got to deal with. You’re concerned about guys like Adoree’ that are you playing with fire a little bit if you try to get them back and get them ramped up within that one-day report of getting directly into the game. So, there are some things we have to consider with that. We are able to check in with the players and see if they’re doing anything as far as just physically moving around, but we can’t advise them to do anything until we know they’re symptom-free and it’s okay to clear them through some kind of a ramp-up.”

Aaron Robinson, a rookie cornerback out of Central Florida, earned more playing time in Jackson’s absence but was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this past Sunday. This led to a start for primary practice squad corner Jarren Williams against Dallas.

Toney hasn’t suited up since the Week 11 loss to Tampa. Given the injuries and coronavirus-related issues, it hasn’t been the most stellar rookie campaign for the first-year wideout.

