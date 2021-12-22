Connecticut online sports betting reported robust numbers during its first full month of operation.

For November, Connecticut reported $127.5 million in total online sports betting handle, up from just over $500,000 in handle during an abbreviated month of October.

Connecticut Sports Betting Has Strong November

It will be interesting to see what happens to Connecticut’s online sports betting numbers in January when New York online sports betting is launched. Many New Yorkers cross the border into Connecticut to wager.

DraftKings, FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive (and its related brand SugarHouse) each partnered with an entity in the state to offer online sports betting:

DraftKings partnered with Foxwoods Casino.

FanDuel partnered with Mohegan Sun.

Rush Street Interactive partnered with the Connecticut Lottery Corporation.

DraftKings reported the highest handle for November at just over $60 million, with FanDuel close behnd at $58.9 million.

Rush Street Interactive reported $8.5 million for the month.

However, FanDuel reported a higher total gross revenue for the month at $5.9 million, eclipsing the $5.1 million reported by DraftKings and the $555,332 reported by Rush Street Interactive.

FanDuel made a payment of $819,799 to Connecticut for the month of November. DraftKings paid $703,665 and Rush Street Interactive paid $76,358.

CT Sports Betting Running at Full Capacity

Connecticut sports betting is now at full capacity as online sports betting joins the state’s in-person offerings.

Both the Mohegan Sun and Foxwood Casino have opened temporary retail sportsbooks and take wagers at sports betting kiosks throughout the casino. Both have permanent sportsbooks currently under construction.

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation has yet to set a date for their in-person sports betting launch.

Here are the full opportunities for online and in-person sports in the state.

Mohegan Tribe: The Mohegan Tribe partnered with DraftKings to run its online and in-person sports betting options. A retail sportsbook will be located at the Mohegan Tribe-owned Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville. The tribe will offer online sports betting through the DraftKings app.

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation: The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation partnered with FanDuel to run its online and in-person sports betting options. A retail sportsbook will be located at the tribal-owned Foxwoods Casino in Ledyard, Conn. The tribe will offer online sports betting through the FanDuel app.

Connecticut Lottery Corporation: The lottery corporation partnered with Rush Street Interactive over the summer to run its online and in-person sports betting options. The lottery will open up to 15 retail sports books in the state and will also operate an online sports betting app through one of Rush Street’s sportsbook brands.

The lottery corporation is researching potential locations for its sportsbooks. One location being considered is the XL Center in Hartford, formerly known as the Hartford Civic Center and arena for the now defunct NHL franchise Hartford Whalers. The XL Center is now home to the Hartford Wolf Pack, an AHL affiliate for the New York Rangers.

The lottery will also provide sports betting kiosks to several Winners OTB and Bobby V’s restaurant locations in the state. Winners OTB locations are in Norwalk, Milford, New Haven, Waterbury, New Britain, Hartford, and