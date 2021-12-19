The NBA is postponing Sunday’s Nets-Nuggets game due to a COVID outbreak

The NBA is starting to take drastic actions against the ongoing COVID-19 surge throughout the league. The Brooklyn Nets currently have nine players in health and safety protocols, including Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.

As a result, Brooklyn’s next two games against the Denver Nuggets and the Washington Wizards. For their part, the Nuggets only have one player in health and safety protocols (Bol Bol), but they are shorthanded due to injuries as well.

The NBA is postponing the Wizards-Nets on Tuesday too, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/AK1B8f5FzI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

Brooklyn almost beat the Orlando Magic with a skeleton roster on Saturday night. Despite David Duke Jr.’s best efforts, the Nets fell to the Magic 100-93.

The NBA appears determined to keep pushing forward with the 2021-22 season as best it can. There are going to be postponements, but don’t expect a full-scale shut down anytime soon. The league is working on adapting to the changing times with updated COVID protocols and new rules on signing players via hardship exception.

The show will go on, for the most part.

While a pause to the season is unlikely, it’s not impossible. However, a bubble is not going to happen. The players won’t agree to it and it would be a logistics nightmare for the NBA to sort out.

It’s unclear when the Nets and Nuggets will make up this game. Denver will be back on the east coast for road trips in February and March, but there aren’t many opportunities to squeeze another game into either of those trips.