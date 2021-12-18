Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols

It’s every NBA fan’s least favorite phrase: health and safety protocols. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the latest Brooklyn Nets to join the party.

The Nets say Kevin Durant has joined teammate James Harden in the league’s health and safety protocols. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 18, 2021

Durant and Irving join James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre’ Bembry, Bruce Brown, Jevon Carter, James Johnson, and Paul Millsap in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Irving would not have been eligible to play for the Nets until Dec. 23, but this will push his potential start date back even further.

Brooklyn plays the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. In addition to these eight Nets, Nic Claxton is questionable with left wrist soreness, David Duke Jr. is probable with left hip soreness, and Joe Harris is out following ankle surgery.

So where does that leave the Nets for Saturday night? They need eight healthy players in order to play. Here is where they stand in terms of available players:

Patty Mills

Cam Thomas

Blake Griffin

Day’Ron Sharpe

Kessler Edwards

Langston Galloway (10-day contract)

James Ennis (10-day contract)

Shaquille Harrison (10-day contract)

David Duke Jr. (probable)

Nic Claxton (questionable)

Even if Claxton and Duke are out, the Nets should have enough players to take the floor against the Magic. Brooklyn will need the rookies to step up in a third consecutive game.

As for the Magic, they aren’t immune to COVID-19. Here is a full list of Orlando’s injury report:

Mo Bamba (Health and Safety Protocols): Out

Ignas Brazdeikis (Health and Safety Protocols): Out

R.J. Hampton (Health and Safety Protocols): Out

Terrence Ross (Health and Safety Protocols): Out

Moritz Wagner (Health and Safety Protocols): Out

Michael Carter-Williams (Left Ankle): Out

Markelle Fultz (Left Knee): Out

Jonathan Isaac (Left Knee): Out

E’Twaun Moore (Left Knee): Out

Jalen Suggs (Right Thumb): Out

Wendell Carter Jr. (Right Lower Leg): Out

Cole Anthony (Right Ankle): Questionable

Prepare for a lot of “Who is that guy?” moments in this game.