The Giants have now had five players test positive this week.

Add more Giants to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Following positive tests from rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney, wide receiver John Ross, and edge rusher Oshane Ximines, the team reveals linebacker/special teamer Cam Brown and rookie cornerback Aaron Robinson have also tested positive for the virus. Second-year safety Xavier McKinney is a close contact.

NEW: 5 Giants tested positive for COVID since Monday: Toney, Ross, Cam Brown, Ximines, Aaron Robinson (unvaxxed). Starting FS Xavier McKinney (unvaxxed) is high-risk close contact. It's possible McKinney still plays Sunday if he keeps testing negative. https://t.co/4Ky5UoMFuM — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 15, 2021

McKinney, who’s unvaccinated, could be active for Sunday’s matchup against Dallas if he keeps producing negative tests this week.

Since Robinson is unvaccinated, he’ll be out for at least 10 days unless this positive test ends up being a false positive.

If Brown is vaccinated, he could play Sunday if he produces two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart and remains asymptomatic for at least 48 hours. Therefore, his Week 15 status is in question. The same goes for Toney, Ross, and Ximines if any is vaccinated.

The Giants began enforcing stricter protocols Wednesday that included the mandating of masks. Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Thursday’s meetings in preparation for the Cowboys matchup will be held in a virtual setting.

The lingering virus has devastated the NFL more than ever this week. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, 96 total players have made their way onto COVID-19 lists since Monday, whether that be the Reserve/COVID-19 list or the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list (94 of the players tested positive).

Pelissero notes the 36 list placements on Monday (all positives), 29 placements on Tuesday (28 positives), and 31 placements on Wednesday (30 positives) are the three largest in-season totals since the league first started dealing with in-season COVID issues during the 2020 campaign.

NFL players placed on COVID-19 lists the past 3 days: Monday: 36 (all positive)

Tuesday: 29 (28 positive)

Wednesday: 31 (30 positive) The three biggest in-season numbers over two years of COVID protocols. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 15, 2021

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday the NFL informed owners it is discussing with the Players Association crucial changes to the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Sources: Owners and execs were told by the NFL this morning that the league is discussing significant changes to COVID-19 protocols with the union. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 15, 2021

If the issue persists, could the league consider rescheduling games?

