john ross oshane ximines giants covid-19
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have two more positive COVID tests ahead of Week 15.

COVID-19 is taking over the National Football League once again, and the Giants are included in the overwhelming list of affected teams.

Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, head coach Joe Judge states wide receiver John Ross and edge rusher Oshane Ximines have tested positive for the lingering virus. Close contacts have additionally arisen.

Earlier this week, rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, numerous other players were not seen at the media portion of Wednesday’s practice. Those players could indeed be listed as close contacts.

If Ross and Ximines are vaccinated, they will need to produce two negative tests (24 hours apart) and remain asymptomatic for at least 48 hours in order to play this Sunday against Dallas.

Thus, the Week 15 status of either remains in question as of this moment.