The Giants have two more positive COVID tests ahead of Week 15.

COVID-19 is taking over the National Football League once again, and the Giants are included in the overwhelming list of affected teams.

Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, head coach Joe Judge states wide receiver John Ross and edge rusher Oshane Ximines have tested positive for the lingering virus. Close contacts have additionally arisen.

Earlier this week, rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

Per Joe Judge: more Giants positive COVID tests: John Ross and Oshane Ximines. That’s in addition to Kadarius Toney, and they have some close contacts too. Precautions of masks around the building and spaced out meetings in the bubble already underway. Virtual being considered. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 15, 2021

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, numerous other players were not seen at the media portion of Wednesday’s practice. Those players could indeed be listed as close contacts.

Also: Austin Johnson Joe Judge noted some guys would be missing as close contacts. Some might be dealing with injuries. https://t.co/9CqVXbv3ea — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 15, 2021

If Ross and Ximines are vaccinated, they will need to produce two negative tests (24 hours apart) and remain asymptomatic for at least 48 hours in order to play this Sunday against Dallas.

Thus, the Week 15 status of either remains in question as of this moment.