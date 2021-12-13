Kadarius Toney is returning to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports 25 active roster players and 11 practice squad players in the league tested positive for COVID-19 Monday. Of the former group, one happens to be Giants rookie Kadarius Toney.

#Chiefs WR Josh Gordon and #Giants WR Kadarius Toney also tested positive, per the wire. https://t.co/GARlertAAJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2021

The first-year wideout returns to the Reserve/COVID-19 list after spending time there prior to the regular season. If Toney is vaccinated against the lingering virus, he’ll need to test negative twice (24 hours apart) and remain asymptomatic for 48 hours in order to be active for the Giants’ matchup with Dallas this Sunday.

It’s unclear whether Toney’s injury-related issues would even allow him to play in Week 15 though, regardless of his COVID status. Kadarius is nursing quad and oblique injuries and hasn’t partaken in a game since the Week 11 loss to Tampa Bay (Nov. 22).