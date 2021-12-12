ESNY previews the upcoming Jets-Saints Week 14 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets suffered a tough 33-18 loss to the Eagles in front of the Florham Park faithful last week.

However, a positive side to the entire defeat was the fact Zach Wilson looked improved.

This was never supposed to be a Jets season full of sunshine and rainbows. But one of the main goals was to at least witness the team’s rookie quarterback develop.

Wilson threw for 226 yards (his third-highest total of the year) and completed 60.5% of his throws (his second-highest rate of 2021). If the first-round draft pick can utilize this performance as a stepping stone toward further improvement, it would be crucial for a Jets team looking to find momentum down the stretch.

A productive game for Zach could be en route — the Saints sport the 22nd-best pass defense in the NFL (250.1 passing yards allowed per game).

Game Info

New Orleans Saints (5-7) @ New York Jets (3-9)

Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 — 1:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7FM

Odds

Notable Game Props

Jets Total Points: Over-17.5 (-120), Under-17.5 (-110)

Over-17.5 (-120), Under-17.5 (-110) Saints Total Points: Over-23.5 (-120), Under-23.5 (-110)

Over-23.5 (-120), Under-23.5 (-110) First Team to Score: Jets (+115), Saints (-145)

Jets (+115), Saints (-145) Last Team to Score: Jets (+110), Saints (-140)

Jets (+110), Saints (-140) Jets Total TDs: Over-1.5 (-160), Under-1.5 (+120)

Over-1.5 (-160), Under-1.5 (+120) Saints Total TDs: Over-2.5 (-140), Under-2.5 (+100)

Player Prop Picks (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Taysom Hill Under-196.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Throwing for over 196.5 passing yards is not that incredible of an accomplishment.

But Taysom Hill is not a legitimate quarterback in this league — I don’t care what defense he’s facing.

The Jets are near the bottom of the NFL in terms of defending the pass (263.4 passing yards allowed per game). However, Hill isn’t exactly Tom Brady and the Saints will likely use the signal-caller’s legs more than his arm.

Also, expect the Jets to bring the pressure, which should make it that much more difficult for Hill to succeed through the air.

Jamison Crowder Over-52.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

The decision to undergo core muscle surgery has ended Corey Davis’ season.

Elijah Moore is also on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury and will miss at least the next three games.

Thus, if any of the Jets’ wideouts should put together a notable performance Sunday, it’s likely Jamison Crowder.

The absence of Davis and Moore should provide Crowder additional opportunities to produce on the receiving end.

Crowder surpassed this total last week, racking up 62 yards on four catches against the Eagles.

Alvin Kamara Over-68.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

The Saints could be running the ball a decent amount for a number of reasons.

First of all, they’ll likely be utilizing a game plan that’s more run-based given Taysom Hill’s passing inefficiencies.

And second of all, this Jets run defense has been atrocious. New York is 29th in the league with 133.4 rushing yards allowed per game.

Expect Alvin Kamara to have a big day on the ground.

Players to Watch

Zach Wilson

One of the main goals for the Jets this season was to have rookie quarterback Zach Wilson develop over the course of the year.

And while he’s mainly struggled, he did look improved against the Eagles last week, throwing for 226 yards and a pair of scores.

If the first-round draft pick continues to develop down the stretch, it would provide this team some confidence heading into the 2022 campaign.

Can Zach put together another promising performance against New Orleans?

Jamison Crowder

Like we said earlier, wide receiver Jamison Crowder should earn a significant number of opportunities for production in the injury-related absences of Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.

With those two wideouts sidelined, Zach Wilson will need his remaining targets, one of which being Crowder, to step up and play their part in the offensive game plan.

Crowder was productive against Philly. Can he repeat that performance (or potentially improve on it) in Week 14?

Jets Pass Rush

As we’ve mentioned numerous times, Taysom Hill isn’t the most effective through the air.

But any quarterback in this league could find success if given the necessary time to operate in the pocket.

The Jets must pressure Hill all day long and force him to make mistakes, which he’s very capable of doing.

Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich should certainly be pressuring Hill on passing downs and sending at least five defenders at the veteran in the process.

