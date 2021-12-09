All 32 teams have one nomination for the prestigious honor.

We’re nearing that time of year when we learn the recipient of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. And per usual, one Giant and one Jet are in the running for the honor.

Giants cornerback James Bradberry and Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley are nominees for the award. All 32 teams get one nomination. Eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award (four in each conference) will be on the Pro Bowl ballot. Players will then vote on the winner, who will earn a $25,000 donation (courtesy of the NFL Foundation) to a charity of their choosing.

According to a press release from the NFL this week, the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is “presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”

This is only the eighth year of the award’s existence — it has never been presented to a Giant or Jet. Last year, then-Panthers quarterback (and current Broncos quarterback) Teddy Bridgewater earned the honor. Adrian Peterson and Drew Brees were the recipients in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Larry Fitzgerald was the inaugural recipient of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award back in 2014.

