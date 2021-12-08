Daniel Jones’ neck strain will reportedly keep him out another game.

Don’t expect Daniel Jones to hit the game field this week.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports the third-year Giants quarterback has yet to be cleared for contact after suffering a neck strain in Week 12. He missed Week 13 and, as a result of this injury, will reportedly be out for Sunday’s matchup with the Chargers.

Daniel Jones went to Los Angeles Monday with Ronnie Barnes to see a doctor for his further evaluations. Still not cleared — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 8, 2021

Current signs don’t seem to point toward Jones needing to sit out for the remainder of the 2021 campaign.

Joe Judge said at this point there are no indications Daniel Jones’ neck issue is a season ending injury. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) December 8, 2021

Primary reserve quarterback Mike Glennon started in Jones’ absence in the Week 13 loss to Miami but sustained a concussion. He is currently in the protocol. However, head coach Joe Judge is optimistic Glennon will be cleared in time to play against the Chargers.

Judge said he expects Mike Glennon to be cleared from concussion protocol by the end of the week and if he is,Glennon will start Sunday in LA. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) December 8, 2021

In the event Glennon isn’t good to go, the Giants will be starting Jake Fromm, who they signed off the Bills practice squad last week. Fromm starting would likely mean the elevation of quarterback Brian Lewerke from the practice squad. The Giants used one of their practice squad protections on Lewerke this week.

For additional insurance at the quarterback position, New York also signed Clayton Thorson to the practice squad on Tuesday. Thorson spent time on the team’s practice squad and active roster last year, signed a reserve/future contract back in January, but was released in August.

Fans shall find out further information regarding Jones, Glennon, and the Giants’ entire quarterback situation later this week. For the upcoming game out West, it’s very unclear who will be under center for Big Blue.

