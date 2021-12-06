Both Daniel Jones and Mike Glennon are dealing with injuries.

The Giants‘ quarterback situation isn’t ideal at the moment.

Primary starter Daniel Jones missed Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins due to a neck strain. He suffered the injury in the Week 12 win over Philly and was a limited participant in practice last week but ultimately wasn’t cleared for contact.

Thus, Mike Glennon earned the nod against Miami. New York inked the veteran journeyman backup to a one-year deal last offseason and it was his first start since 2020 (when he was a member of a putrid Jacksonville team).

Glennon wasn’t sharp, completing just 23 of his 44 passes and succumbing to the effects of the Miami pass rush, which reached him for a total of three sacks.

But the main story regarding Glennon came after the clock hit triple zero — doctors diagnosed the veteran with a concussion. This puts Glennon’s Week 14 status (for his team’s road matchup with the Chargers) in question.

So if Jones and Glennon aren’t good to go, the next man up for Big Blue could be…Jake Fromm?

Statuses of Jones/Glennon

Before we start speaking about the second-year quarterback out of Georgia, let’s discuss the realistic near-futures of Jones and Glennon.

There is still the chance Jones could be cleared for contact at some point this week, which would potentially lead to him returning to the game field Sunday afternoon. Don’t forget — the third-year quarterback is as tough as they come. This is the same individual who couldn’t walk straight after suffering an apparent concussion against Dallas earlier this year only to return the following Sunday to play the Rams.

After a huge collision at the goal line, Daniel Jones came up wobbling. He’s been carted to the locker room with what appears to be a concussion 😳 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/eu7g9G9Flw — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) October 10, 2021

But there’s also the chance the Giants rest Jones for another game and prepare him for a potential Week 15 return — this is the most valuable position on the field and the 4-8 squad’s postseason chances are slipping away anyway.

Further information regarding Jones’ status will arrive this week, but nothing is certain at the moment.

As for Glennon, he’ll need to enter the league’s concussion protocol, and the recovery could last long enough to keep him out of this Sunday’s matchup. The five-step protocol includes Glennon fully practicing with the team at some point — it’s very uncertain as to whether the veteran will be able to partake in such activity later this week after sustaining the health-related issue this past Sunday.

Jake Fromm time?

In the event Jones and Glennon aren’t available for the meeting with Los Angeles, Jake Fromm would be the “solution.” The Giants recently signed Fromm, a 2020 fifth-round draft pick of the Bills out of Georgia, off Buffalo’s practice squad. He’s yet to partake in an NFL regular-season game and served as a reserve quarterback to Josh Allen during his time in Orchard Park.

Despite his sheer inexperience at the professional level, the Giants likely trust the second-year player more than they do Brian Lewerke, a 2020 undrafted quarterback on the team’s practice squad.

In the event Fromm starts for New York, expect the organization to use one of its practice squad protections on Lewerke before eventually elevating him to be Fromm’s backup.

As for Fromm’s potential performance against the Chargers, it’s unclear what to expect. Again, he’s never portrayed his talents in an NFL regular-season game, so fans don’t know what they would see from him.

But if I were to provide my opinion, I’d say don’t expect it to be all sunshine and rainbows.

There’s a reason Fromm was a fifth-round pick and not even in the same discussion (talent-wise) as 2020 draft classmates Justin Herbert (Chargers), Joe Burrow (Bengals), and Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins). There’s a reason why he hasn’t seen the field in a meaningful game, and it’s not just because he backed up a star quarterback like Josh Allen.

If Fromm does play, expect mistakes to be made. The Giants offensive line would need to be perfect that day, which is always a monumental request for that below-average unit.

