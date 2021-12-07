The Wide Right Podcast has returned for episode 102.

The Giants are a lost cause.

In the midst of Sunday’s 20-9 loss to the Dolphins, Big Blue’s offense was putrid while the defense couldn’t do enough to keep the team in the game.

And to react to New York’s eighth defeat, the Wide Right Podcast has returned for episode 102.

We’ll discuss the offensive inefficiencies and how the defense basically needs to be perfect at this point in order for the Giants to notch victories.

Will the team turn things around ahead of its Week 14 matchup with the Chargers? Is Jake Fromm going to start at quarterback amid the injuries to Daniel Jones (neck) and Mike Glennon (concussion)?

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. The show can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

