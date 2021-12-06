daniel jones giants
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants’ starting quarterback is dealing with a neck strain.

No Daniel Jones for Week 14?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that very well could be the case. Schefter reports Jones is likely to miss the Giants’ upcoming matchup with the Chargers due to a neck strain suffered in Week 12.

Jones didn’t partake in Big Blue’s loss to Miami on Sunday — veteran backup Mike Glennon earned the starting nod for that game.

Glennon, on the other hand, is dealing with a concussion he sustained against the Dolphins. He is in the concussion protocol and it’s unclear whether he will clear the five steps in order to be activated for this Sunday.

In the event Jones and Glennon aren’t available against Los Angeles, Jake Fromm will likely start for New York. The organization signed Fromm off the Bills practice squad last week. He’s yet to make a regular-season appearance at the professional level.

The Giants could also elevate Brian Lewerke from the practice squad and utilize him as Fromm’s backup.

