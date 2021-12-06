The Giants’ starting quarterback is dealing with a neck strain.

No Daniel Jones for Week 14?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that very well could be the case. Schefter reports Jones is likely to miss the Giants’ upcoming matchup with the Chargers due to a neck strain suffered in Week 12.

Jones didn’t partake in Big Blue’s loss to Miami on Sunday — veteran backup Mike Glennon earned the starting nod for that game.

After further visits with Giants doctors and specialists to have his neck injury evaluated, QB Daniel Jones is unlikely to play Sunday vs. Chargers, per sources. Team hopes Jones won’t miss much more time, but Jake Fromm, signed off Buffalo’s PS, could be in line to start Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2021

Glennon, on the other hand, is dealing with a concussion he sustained against the Dolphins. He is in the concussion protocol and it’s unclear whether he will clear the five steps in order to be activated for this Sunday.

In the event Jones and Glennon aren’t available against Los Angeles, Jake Fromm will likely start for New York. The organization signed Fromm off the Bills practice squad last week. He’s yet to make a regular-season appearance at the professional level.

The Giants could also elevate Brian Lewerke from the practice squad and utilize him as Fromm’s backup.

