Second-year receiver Denzel Mims had been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Denzel Mims returns.

The young Jets wide receiver was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list starting Nov. 9 after testing positive for the lingering virus. He hasn’t played since the Week 9 loss to Indianapolis but could now partake in this Sunday’s Week 13 matchup with the Eagles.

Head coach Robert Saleh revealed the news to the media prior to Wednesday’s walkthrough practice.

Davis is day-to-day, Saleh says. Will be how much he can tolerate. Denzel Mims is back. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 1, 2021

If Mims doesn’t suffer an injury or become a healthy scratch for the upcoming game, he could see an enhanced role, especially considering the recent news involving Keelan Cole.

The veteran receiver, who the Jets inked to a one-year deal in the offseason, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Saleh subsequently noted on Wednesday Cole won’t play against Philly.

Keelan Cole is going to be out this week with COVID, Saleh says #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 1, 2021

If Corey Davis (day-to-day with a groin injury) doesn’t participate in Week 13, New York could be down to Mims, Elijah Moore, Jamison Crowder, Braxton Berrios, and Jeff Smith at receiver.

The Jets and Eagles kick off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

