This move comes just five days before the Jets’ matchup with Philadelphia.

Not great news coming out of Florham Park Tuesday evening.

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reports the Jets are placing wide receiver Keelan Cole on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Jets have placed WR Keelan Cole on COVID-19/Reserves. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 30, 2021

If Cole is vaccinated, he’ll need to have two negative tests 24 hours apart and remain asymptomatic for 48 hours in order to be cleared for Sunday’s game. If he is unvaccinated, he must sit out a minimum of 10 days.

Thus, Keelan’s status for Week 13 is up in the air.

The Jets already have receiver Denzel Mims on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well. Mims hasn’t played since the Week 9 loss to Indianapolis.

