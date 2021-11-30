The Devils begin their road-trip on Tuesday against a competitive Sharks team.

The New Jersey Devils begin a new week with some significant news. Center Jack Hughes will return to the lineup after missing 17 games on Tuesday night… and he signed an eight-year, $64 million extension Tuesday afternoon.

The Devils have a significant challenge in their schedule, however. They begin Week 8 on Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks, who are currently just one point out of a wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Offensively, both the Devils and Sharks are below-average teams, but the Devils are better. Both also have below-average power plays, but the Sharks’ is superior: the Devils have one of the worst power plays in the game.

Defensively, the two teams are similar. Both are above-average, but not among the best defensive teams in the league. The Devils have a slightly below-average penalty kill, but only the Pittsburgh Penguins are better than the Sharks while short-handed.

A bottom-four power play in the league against the second-best penalty kill doesn’t really bode well for New Jersey.

In terms of goaltending, both teams are about average. The good news is that at even-strength, the Devils probably have the advantage.

Devils players to watch:

C Jack Hughes

This season: 2 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 PTS*

* – Returning from injury after missing 17 games

LW Andreas Johnsson

This season: 19 GP, 9 G, 17 PTS

RW Jesper Bratt

This season: 19 GP, 5 G, 17 PTS

G MacKenzie Blackwood

This season: 8 GP, 4-1-2, .922 SV%, 2.72 GAA

Sharks players to watch:

RW Timo Meier

This season: 16 GP, 9 G, 20 PTS

G James Reimer

This season: 13 GP, 7-4-1, .933 SV%, 2.06 GAA

Career vs. NJD: 16 GP, 7-6-3, .911 SV%, 2.61 GAA

C Logan Couture

This season: 20 GP, 7 G, 18 PTS

RW Nick Bonino

Career vs. NJD: 19 GP, 6 G, 14 PTS

RHD Brent Burns

Career vs. NJD: 19 GP, 4 G, 16 PTS