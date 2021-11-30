The future is bright in New Jersey.

Tuesday was a big day for the Hughes family, but especially Devils forward Jack Hughes.

Jack is expected to return from injury after missing 17 games. But that wasn’t the biggest news for the current member of the Devils in the family.

The New Jersey Devils announced they have signed Jack to an eight-year, $64 million extension.

Made in Jersey. Staying in Jersey. Let’s go, baby! pic.twitter.com/343Xx2qfGN — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 30, 2021

Hughes, 20, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He has scored 20 goals with 35 assists in 119 career regular season games for the Devils over the past two-plus seasons.

“Today is a big day for the New Jersey Devils,” Devils Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald said in the statement. “This contract shows the commitment Jack and his family have made to us, and how the organization- myself, David Blitzer and Josh Harris- are in turn committed to them. We are building something unique and special here, with Jack being a core piece of that. This is just the start of where we believe we can go with this organization, as we work towards sustained success for years to come.”

The release offered a breakdown of the payments on the deal deal, which begins in the 2022-23 season:

2022-23: $9,000,000

2023-24: $8,500,000

2024-25: $8,500,000

2025-26: $8,500,000

2026-27: $8,000,000

2027-28: $7,500,000

2028-29: $7,000,000

2029-30: $7,000,000

Big Day for Luke, Too

Jack’s younger brother, Luke, also happens to be a member of the Devils organization; he was the fourth overall pick by New Jersey in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Luke, who is currently playing at the University of Michigan, was been named to Team USA’s preliminary roster for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Luke Hughes is among the players who will compete for a roster spot for the annual tournament, which will take place in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 this winter.