Which Islanders might represent their countries in the upcoming Winter Olympics?

The NHL is sending players to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China. Which is exciting for NHL fans around the globe.

However, the players who make the rosters for their respective countries will be a hot debate between now and when the final rosters are announced in January.

In October, the IIHF coordinated with the NHL and the NHLPA to name three provisional players for each country’s men’s Olympic national team roster.

The New York Islanders did not have a player named as one of the provisional roster players. But the coaching staff is expected to include Islanders’ head coach Barry Trotz.

So which Islanders players might be headed to the Olympics? Here are a few options.

Will Go

Semyon Varlamov — Russia

— Russia Mathew Barzal — Canada

Russia already named Andrei Vasilevski as one of their provisional players. The other two goaltenders they take will be up for debate — especially in New York — but Varlamov is the best bet to be their backup.

Barzal should be a strong middle-six forward for Canada, who hope to bring home the gold medal again.

Possible/Likely

Ilya Sorokin — Russia

Sorokin could join Varlamov at the Olympics as Russia’s third goaltender, but he’ll have pressure from the Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers.

On The Fence

Zdeno Chara — Slovakia

Will Chara get one more run at the Olympics for Slovakia? He’s been part of their roster since before some of his current Islanders’ teammates were born — literally.