Trotz will serve as an assistant on Jon Cooper’s coaching staff — assuming the NHL sends players to the Olympics.

On Monday, Hockey Canada announced the coaching staff for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China… if the NHL and the NHLPA agree to participate.

New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz will serve as an assistant coach on the staff of head coach Jon Cooper, who has led the Tampa Bay Lightning to two consecutive Stanley Cup championships.

Pete DeBoer of the Vegas Golden Knights and Bruce Cassidy of the Boston Bruins will also serve as assistants on Cooper’s staff.

International experience

Assuming the NHL participates in the 2022 Winter Olympics, the Games will be the fourth time Trotz represents Canada as an assistant coach.

Trotz was on the coaching staff of Canada’s National Men’s Team at the IIHF World Championship on gold (2003) and silver (2009) medal-winning teams. He was also an assistant coach for the 2016 World Cup of Hockey squad.

Winning

Islanders fans are well aware that Trotz ranks third in NHL history in games coached (1,730) and wins (877). He is entering his fourth season with the Isles and has helped the organization return to contention in the Eastern Conference (and whatever the 2021 season was).

Before landing with the Islanders, Trotz spent four years with the Washington Capitals. With Washington, Trotz won the Jack Adams Trophy in 2015-16, the year the Caps won the Presidents’ Trophy. He also led the Capitals to the first Stanley Cup Championship in franchise history.

Trotz started his head coaching career in Nashville, leading the Predators from 1998 to 2014.