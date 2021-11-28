Could this be Dave Gettleman’s final year in East Rutherford?

Whether it be due to the lack of positive results or because of his age (70), Dave Gettleman may not return to the Giants in 2022, according to sources close to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Giants made a big change this week, and another is slated to come after the season. GM Dave Gettleman is likely in his last year with the team, sources say. My story: https://t.co/OVjUK6C9Hz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2021

Gettleman’s first full year as general manager was in 2018 — the Giants have won just 18 games since the commencement of that season.

The Giants parting ways with Gettleman is long overdue. The team hasn’t found any consistent success with him manning the front office and continues to be one of the more putrid teams throughout the entire league.

Gettleman was the one who used the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2018 on a running back when the team employed an aging quarterback in Eli Manning. He also reached for Daniel Jones at No. 6 overall in 2019 and failed to heavily address the offensive line this past offseason, which has really come back to haunt the Giants this year.

At the moment, you could also make the argument Gettleman and his front office have overpaid for numerous players, such as Kenny Golladay (four years, $72 million) and Kyle Rudolph (two years, $12 million).

The Giants’ performance in recent years has led numerous fans to call for Gettleman’s departure. He hasn’t been the best talent evaluator and some of the head-scratching moves are why the Giants sit as a laughing stock in this league.

The organization is in possession of numerous draft picks this coming offseason, two of which are in the first round (the Giants earned another opening-round pick via a trade with the Bears in the 2021 draft).

Given Gettleman’s track record in the draft, it’s probably best someone else utilizes those prestigious selections.

As for potential replacement candidates, Rapoport names Kevin Abrams, who currently works as the assistant general manager and vice president of football operations for the Giants.

But given the organization’s immense struggles, New York may be best off making a number of changes in the front office, not just at the general manager position. A clean sweep might put this team in the right direction.

The potential departure of Gettleman (regardless of when it occurs) comes after the Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett following the team’s Week 11 loss to Tampa Bay. It was very much a move that needed to be made — the Giants have remained stagnant on the offensive side of the ball ever since Garrett joined the organization in early 2020.

