Jason Garrett’s time in East Rutherford has concluded.

According to a source close to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants are firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. This comes after Garrett spent just 26 games with the organization between 2020 and 2021.

A much-needed change

It’s a move that absolutely had to be made. The Giants offense has been putrid for much of the last two seasons and the play-calling has limited what this team can do with the number of weapons it employs.

Following the Week 12 loss, which dropped the Giants to 3-7 (and 9-17 in the Joe Judge-Garrett era), Big Blue is now 23rd in total offense (322.8 total yards per game) and 25th in scoring (18.9 points per game).

You cannot have that inconsistent and ineffective of an offense especially when you utilized a first-round pick on an offensive player in each of the last five drafts. The Giants selected tight end Evan Engram in 2017, running back Saquon Barkley in 2018, quarterback Daniel Jones in 2019, left tackle Andrew Thomas in 2020, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney in 2021.

They also went out and signed wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract back in March and the veteran has earned just five combined targets in the last two games.

With the amount of talent in and around the offense, Jason Garrett needed to implement creativity into the game plan, and that rarely occurred over the 26 games in which the organization employed him.

The results didn’t match the investments made in the roster, simple as that.

Garrett’s Replacement

For the remainder of the 2021 season, whether the Giants somehow make the playoffs or not, senior offensive assistant and former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens may take over as the interim offensive coordinator.

Kitchens was the offensive coordinator against Cleveland last year when Garrett needed to miss the matchup due to a positive COVID-19 test.

A likely successor to Jason Garrett as the Giants' play caller is current tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens. He stepped into that role last year when Garrett was out for a game due to COVID-19. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 23, 2021

As for post-2021, it’s truly unclear what will occur with this Giants coaching staff. It’s not yet known whether head coach Joe Judge will be back after what’s shaping up to be a second straight losing season under his watch.

Kitchens could earn the offensive coordinator role for 2022 or the Giants might potentially look outside the organization if Judge sticks around.

But if Judge is gone, expect a possible clean sweep of the staff.