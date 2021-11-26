ESNY presents the updated NFL DROY odds ahead of Week 12.

The NFL MVP race has experienced its twists and turns every single week this season.

But the same cannot be said of the race for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, which seems to include a clear path to the finish line for Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

The former Penn State Nittany Lion and No. 12 overall draft pick has been sensational this season and is a big reason for the Cowboys’ performance on that side of the ball (8th with 21.4 points allowed per game).

He’s the clear favorite to earn this award — barring unforeseen circumstances, he should hoist this trophy at season’s end.

DROY odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Micah Parsons -400

Patrick Surtain II +1000

Asante Samuel Jr. +1600

Jayson Oweh +1600

Gregory Rousseau +1800

Jamin Davis +1800

Azeez Ojulari +2000

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Micah Parsons sniffing the award

As we’ve already stated, Micah Parsons is the clearcut favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

With -400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, Parsons should earn the honor unless he suffers an injury or simply struggles through the final seven weeks of the regular season.

As long as he remains on his current pace, Parsons will be adding this trophy to his shrine at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.

Patrick Surtain in second

Behind Parsons on the DraftKings Sportsbook odds board happens to be Broncos cornerback and former Alabama standout Patrick Surtain, who carries +1000 odds at the moment.

Surtain has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just 49.2% of their throws for 349 yards and a passer rating of 76.5.

If you have $100 to throw around, maybe put it on Surtain to win this award? If Parsons hits a wall production-wise and Surtain somehow earns the honor, you’d earn $1000 in profits.

Despite Parsons’ significant chances of winning the award, Surtain could be somewhat of a safe betting play.

A local candidate

Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, who Big Blue drafted in the second round out of Georgia, is +2000 to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

It would take a lot for Ojulari to eventually add the trophy to his collection, but you can’t deny he’s been productive amid this disastrous Giants season.

Through 10 games, Ojulari has racked up 5.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits, and six tackles for loss. He’s currently tied for the team lead in both sacks and tackles for loss and is second in quarterback hits.

He’s proving to be a legitimate professional pass rusher but is just being overshadowed by the immense struggles surrounding this organization.

Ojulari should be a long-term piece in East Rutherford and the expectation is that he’ll only improve as time progresses.

