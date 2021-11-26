The Giants will be missing multiple offensive weapons this Sunday.

The Giants cannot catch a break when it comes to the injury bug.

Ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Eagles (this Sunday afternoon), the Giants have ruled wide receiver Sterling Shepard out with a quad injury. Shepard suffered this injury in the Week 8 loss to Kansas City and subsequently missed the Week 9 and 11 games (New York was on a bye in Week 10).

Rookie wideout Kadarius Toney is also doubtful with a quad injury, which the first-round draft pick suffered in Monday’s loss to Tampa Bay.

In the absence of Shepard and potential absence of Toney, expect the Giants to possibly enhance the roles of receivers John Ross and Collin Johnson.

Giants ruled out WR Sterling Shepard (quad) and TE Kaden Smith (knee) for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and WR Kadarius Toney (quad) are listed as doubtful. RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) is listed as questionable. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 26, 2021

Big Blue will also be short on tight ends. Kaden Smith has been ruled out with a knee injury while veteran Kyle Rudolph is doubtful with an ankle issue. Rudolph sustained his injury Monday night and prematurely exited the loss.

Due to this affair, the team signed tight end Chris Myarick from its practice squad earlier this week. Myarick originally went undrafted out of Temple in 2019 and spent time with the Dolphins in 2019 and 2020.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) is questionable after returning to the game field Monday night for the first time since Week 5.

These injuries on the offensive side of the ball come as the Giants prepare to utilize a new offensive play-caller. The organization fired coordinator Jason Garrett earlier this week after the team scored just 10 points against the Buccaneers.

The Giants and Eagles kick off Sunday (1:00 p.m. ET) at MetLife Stadium.

