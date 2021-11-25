The 2021 season has been disastrous, but Giants fans can still be thankful for at least a few things…we think.

No, it hasn’t been a phenomenal 2021 campaign for the New York Giants and their fans.

What else is new?

Big Blue could be on the brink of its fifth consecutive losing season. The team is 3-7 with an inconsistent quarterback, offensive line, defense, and coaching staff. The Giants also just fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett — some present for the veteran coach right before the holidays, huh?

But despite the various issues that are further enhancing the impatience within the fans of this struggling franchise, there are still three things Giants fans can be thankful for with Thanksgiving arriving.

Of course, it wasn’t easy constructing this list. But when it comes to the Giants, nothing has been all that simple in the last half-decade.

The Chicago Bears’ struggles — and the 2022 NFL Draft

This seems like it was 10 years ago already when the Giants traded back from No. 11 to 20 overall during the 2021 NFL Draft (Dave Gettleman finally moved back in the draft order). The deal brought back a number of picks from the Chicago Bears.

One of those selections is Chicago’s first-round pick next year; the Giants now own a pair of opening-round picks in 2022.

While that’s good news for the future of this franchise (at least we hope), it’s also worth noting both picks could be in the top 10.

Not only are the Giants terrible, but the Bears are imploding as well. Chicago is currently 3-7, and their pick would fall seventh overall if the season ended today.

Unfortunately for the 2021 Giants, their pick would be fifth overall, meaning the G-Men are on track to own two picks in the first ten next year.

What positions would they use them on?

Andrew Thomas’ Improvement

I can’t believe out of all the things fans could be complaining about this season, Andrew Thomas doesn’t find himself in the category of apparent issues.

The second-year left tackle, after struggling for much of his 2020 rookie campaign, has been a highly productive asset of the offensive line in 2021. Despite the problems surrounding the rest of the unit, Thomas has done a great job protecting Daniel Jones’ blindside when healthy.

After years of the Giants struggling at that highly crucial position (SEE: Ereck Flowers and Nate Solder), it seems the organization may have finally found a long-term recipient for the role.

At the moment, Thomas sports an impressive 71.9 Pro Football Focus grade.

Graham Gano’s Performance

The kicker is one of the three things to be thankful for regarding this team.

That’s just where the Giants are as an organization right now.

Graham Gano has been excellent for Big Blue for much of the last two seasons. He was 31-for-32 on field-goal attempts last year and also 21-for-23 on extra-point attempts.

Thus far in 2021, he’s converted 20-of-22 field-goal attempts and all 13 of his extra-point attempts.

Yes, just 13 extra-point attempts for Gano through 10 games — that’s how bad the Giants offense has been when it comes to finding the end zone.

