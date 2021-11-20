Safety Logan Ryan is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

A huge loss is likely en route for the Giants ahead of their Monday night matchup with Tampa Bay.

The team has placed safety and defensive captain Logan Ryan on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports Ryan will “almost certainly” be out for the Week 11 game following positive tests for the lingering virus.

Although Ryan is vaccinated and reportedly asymptomatic (per The Record’s Art Stapleton), he didn’t practice Friday due to a positive test.

It’s still possible Ryan plays in the game, but an activation is definitely a long shot at this point. The veteran defensive back would need to test negative twice, with either test coming 24 hours apart. He’d also need to stay asymptomatic.

The degree of this possible loss

As everyone knows, the Buccaneers are led by the ageless wonder that is Tom Brady, who has tight end Rob Gronkowski by his side. Gronk, who’s expected to be healthy for the game, could rack up significant yardage in the middle of the field amid the potential absence of Ryan.

Third-year safety Julian Love would see an enhanced role if Ryan were to be out, and many would agree Love is an inferior option when it comes to covering one of the best tight ends this league has ever seen.

But it isn’t just Gronk that’s the problem — it’s the entire Buccaneers passing attack.

Missing one of your starting defensive backs and a leader on that side of the ball would be a major loss against Brady, Gronk, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin. The Bucs are leading the league in passing yards per game by a wide margin, averaging 315.6 in that department.

Love and Xavier McKinney may need to step up in a crucial way, and for Giants fans, it’s comfortable knowing the latter has done so as of late. McKinney picked off Derek Carr twice in Big Blue’s Week 9 win over the Raiders prior to the bye.

Without Ryan, the Giants would also possibly need to field additional defensive backs such as Darnay Holmes and rookie Aaron Robinson a notable amount just to feel comfortable against Brady and co.

The Giants and Buccaneers kick off in Tampa Bay Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.

