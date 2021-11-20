Safety Logan Ryan will not suit up for the Giants Monday night.

There was a slim chance Logan Ryan would be able to play Monday night against the Buccaneers following positive COVID-19 tests.

That’s now officially out the window, however.

The Giants‘ final injury report ahead of their Week 11 matchup notes the safety will not play. Ryan could’ve tested negative twice (with either test coming 24 hours apart) prior to Monday night. But now, the earliest he can return will be in Week 12 against Philly (Sunday, Nov. 28).

You will likely see an enhanced role for third-year safety Julian Love in the absence of Ryan.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard will also miss a second consecutive game due to a quad injury. The veteran sustained the injury in the Week 8 loss to Kansas City.

Giants game statuses for Monday: Out:

WR Sterling Shepard (quad)

LB Lorenzo Carter (illness/ankle)

DB Nate Ebner (knee)

DB Logan Ryan (COVID-19) Questionable:

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

RB Devontae Booker (hip)

FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf)

TE Kaden Smith (knee) — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 20, 2021

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), on the other hand, is questionable. He’s progressing toward a return to the game field though. Barkley hasn’t suited up since he exited the Week 5 loss to the Cowboys.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle/foot) is not listed on the final injury report, but that’s because he’s technically still on injured reserve. Thomas returned to practice this week and could be active for Monday night.

The second-year lineman hasn’t played since the Week 6 loss to the Rams.

