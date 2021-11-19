Dougie Hamilton
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Devils will host the Senators in early December.

On Friday afternoon the NHL announced the regular-season game between the New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 16, will now take place on Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 PM ET at Prudential Center.

Earlier this week the Senators had three games postponed because of a COVID outbreak in their organization.