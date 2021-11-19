The Devils will host the Senators in early December.
On Friday afternoon the NHL announced the regular-season game between the New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 16, will now take place on Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 PM ET at Prudential Center.
Earlier this week the Senators had three games postponed because of a COVID outbreak in their organization.
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE BET
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 RISK-FREE + BONUS
- CAESARS SPORTSBOOK
$1,001 FIRST-BET MATCH
- BETMGM SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
TWO $2,000 RISK-FREE BETS
- BETRIVERS SPORTSBOOK
$250 FIRST-DEPOSIT MATCH
- WYNNBET SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE BET