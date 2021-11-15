Ottawa has COVID issues.

The Ottawa Senators have ten players currently in COVID protocol, so on Monday the NHL announced their games have been suspended until Nov. 20.

The break impact three games: at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, Thursday’s home game against the Nashville Predators and Saturday afternoon’s game against the New York Rangers in Ottawa.

In the league statement, Ottawa’s training facilities are closed, effective immediately. The league added it is in the process of reviewing and revising the Senators’ regular season schedule to accommodate for the three postponed games.