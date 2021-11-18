Joe Flacco is the new Jets starting quarterback while Zach Wilson nurses a knee injury.

Did you have Joe Flacco starting for the Jets on your 2021 NFL bingo card?

Because I certainly did (totally kidding).

The veteran will be under center this Sunday afternoon when the Jets take on the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Flacco takes the job previously held by Mike White while primary starter Zach Wilson continues to nurse a PCL sprain suffered in October.

Many might wonder whether this will be Flacco’s final chance to start or even just play in the NFL — this is his 14th year at the professional level.

But when asked about his future, Joe didn’t make it seem like hanging it up after 2021 was in his concrete plans.

“Yeah, I want to keep [playing],” Flacco told The Athletic’s Connor Hughes and the rest of the media Wednesday. “I’m the kind of guy that, you’re going to need to kick me out. Obviously, everybody has an ego, but I want to play this game, I love this game. I’ve been playing it for a really long time. I think people have, if given the opportunity, have the right to keep playing as long as they can. That’s what I’m going to do.

“I still have a desire to play, and obviously you take it day-by-day when you’re in the moment, but I definitely want to play this game for the long-term.”

Flacco’s whereabouts haven’t exactly been stable in recent years. He concluded his 11-year tenure in Baltimore following the 2018 season and has made stops in Denver (2019), Florham Park (2020 and 2021), and Philadelphia (2021) since. He most recently departed Philly for the Jets by the way of a late-October trade.

He may not find location-based stability for the remainder of his career, regardless of what’s left of it. But if Flacco does decide to play multiple years following this current campaign, he’ll always be a veteran backup option, especially for teams employing a novice starting quarterback.

