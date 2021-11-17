Joe Flacco will start against the Dolphins while Zach Wilson continues to nurse his PCL sprain.

Zach Wilson apparently still isn’t 100% after suffering a PCL sprain in Week 7.

But that won’t mean Mike White will start for the fourth consecutive game this Sunday, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

The Jets will reportedly start Joe Flacco in their Week 11 matchup with the Dolphins. The organization traded for Flacco late last month when he was a member of the Eagles.

Flacco’s Experience a Factor

Robert Saleh and this Jets coaching staff are desperate to turn a corner following a four-game stretch in which it went 1-3 and allowed at least 45 points in each of the losses.

With Wilson still nursing the PCL sprain, they believe Flacco provides them with the best chance to defeat the division-rival Dolphins given his experience.

There’s a reason White wasn’t a starter until Week 8 of his fourth season; there’s a reason why Josh Johnson has started just eight games in his NFL career.

And there’s a reason why Flacco has played in a Super Bowl.

The team is desperate for a victory; Flacco’s overall experience provides Gang Green with the best chance to achieve that task against Miami this Sunday.

Mike White Era Concludes

And just like that, the Mike White saga is over.

It was definitely fun while it lasted. The 405 yards and three touchdowns against the Bengals, who possessed limited film on the inexperienced signal-caller, were really something else.

But this is what happens when a backup quarterback unexpectedly shines — the 15 minutes of fame doesn’t last. That backup quarterback eventually falls back down to earth, which is exactly what happened against the Bills this past Sunday.

White threw four interceptions in a 45-17 rout and proved why he isn’t a legitimate starter in this league.

You would’ve thought he was Joe Montana or Tom Brady the way Jets fans were treating him. But a backup (or maybe even a practice squad guy at this point) is what Mike White is, always has been, and always will be.

