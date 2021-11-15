Brandin Echols suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss to Buffalo.

The Jets will be without rookie cornerback Brandin Echols for the time being.

Head coach Robert Saleh revealed Monday afternoon Echols will be sidelined for 3-5 weeks with a quad injury. Echols suffered the injury in the midst of the Jets’ blowout loss to Buffalo Sunday afternoon.

Given the expected recovery timetable, it’s very possible the Jets place Echols on injured reserve. This would automatically knock him out for at least three games. After three games, Brandin could then return to practice before being officially activated.

In other news, left tackle Mekhi Becton could return to practice in 1-3 weeks, also per Saleh.

Injury update per Robert Saleh: Rookie CB Brandin Echols will miss 3-5 weeks with a quad injury. LT Mekhi Becton is between 1-3 weeks away from returning to practice. — Ethan Greenberg (@EGreenbergJets) November 15, 2021

Becton has been off the field since he dislocated his kneecap in the Week 1 loss to Carolina. George Fant has manned the left tackle spot in his absence while Morgan Moses has been performing on the right side.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.