ESNY previews the upcoming interconference matchup between the Giants and Raiders.

I don’t have all the answers as to how this team can conjure a Week 9 victory against one of the better squads in the AFC, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Does anyone?

It seems when the defense is strong, the offense can’t consistently move the football. And when the offense can actually score points, the defense looks as if it’s fielding one fewer guy.

It’s a seesaw of emotions with this Giants team — fans never know how to feel or what to complain about first.

Another year, another brutal start — the Giants are 2-6 and the rest of their schedule seems like a long uphill battle in 40 mile-per-hour winds.

It remains to be seen if they will get on the right track against Vegas, but here’s hoping they do.

Game Info

Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) @ New York Giants (2-6)

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 — 1:00 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Radio: WFAN660

Odds

Notable Game Props

(Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Giants Total Points: Over-21.5 (-115), Under-21.5 (-115)

Over-21.5 (-115), Under-21.5 (-115) Raiders Total Points: Over-25.5 (-120), Under-25.5 (-110)

Over-25.5 (-120), Under-25.5 (-110) First Team to Score: Giants (+105), Raiders (-135)

Giants (+105), Raiders (-135) Last Team to Score: Giants (-105), Raiders (-125)

Giants (-105), Raiders (-125) Giants Total TDs: Over-2.5 (+120), Under-2.5 (-160)

Over-2.5 (+120), Under-2.5 (-160) Raiders Total TDs: Over-2.5 (-150), Under-2.5 (+110)

Player Prop Picks (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Darius Slayton Over-37.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Sterling Shepard isn’t playing due to a quad strain. Kenny Golladay is questionable with a knee injury but shouldn’t be 100% even if he does take the field. Kadarius Toney is talented and the Raiders secondary should primarily be focusing on him.

This should free up Darius Slayton to produce in the receiving game. The third-year wideout has surpassed the above total in three of his five appearances this season and will only need one big play to come close or exceed the mark.

Josh Jacobs Over-60.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

My expectation is the Raiders will be leading late in this game given their superior talent in comparison to that of the Giants. Vegas sports a better offense and the Giants are dealing with a number of injuries, so I’m sure most expect the Raiders to be ahead on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.

Having said that, Vegas will likely look to run the football late in order to solidify the victory, which should lead to running back Josh Jacobs hitting the over on this rushing-yard total.

He’s yet to rush for over 60.5 yards this season but you must take the aforementioned context into consideration along with the recent struggles for the Giants run defense. New York allowed the Chiefs to run for 107 yards in Week 8 and are letting up 123.3 yards on the ground per game (22nd in the NFL).

Daniel Jones Under-246.5 Passing Yards (-115)

As we mentioned earlier, this Giants wide receiver room is banged up. Shepard isn’t playing and Golladay is questionable. Not to mention, reserve wideout Dante Pettis has landed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury suffered against Kansas City.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones won’t have many targets to utilize. Considering that, along with the fact the Raiders secondary has impressed this year (ninth in the league with 222.7 passing yards allowed per game), expect Jones to sit under 246.5 passing yards Sunday afternoon.

Jones hasn’t surpassed this total since Week 4 when he threw for a career-high 402 yards in a win over the Saints.

Players to Watch

Darius Slayton

I expect a bounce-back game from wide receiver Darius Slayton, who didn’t record a single catch against the Chiefs.

With the aforementioned issues in the receiver room and the Raiders secondary likely focusing on rookie Giants wideout Kadarius Toney, expect Slayton to find space in the secondary and put together a decent performance.

He’s additionally due for a big game — Slayton’s season-high for receiving yards is just 65, set against the Broncos in Week 1.

Xavier McKinney

Jabrill Peppers is done for the season after suffering an ACL rupture and high-ankle sprain in Week 7.

Xavier McKinney has played 100% of the defensive snaps in each of the last five games and has fully solidified himself as one of the primary safeties in the Giants defensive backfield.

The Big Blue secondary, partly led by McKinney, impressed against Kansas City and kept Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in check. The star Chiefs tight end racked up just 27 receiving yards on four catches. McKinney also recorded a season-high seven combined tackles in the process.

Xavier has impressed in his second season and this coaching staff fully values him, but he’ll have a significant task on his hands going against a Raiders offense averaging 393.3 total yards per game (ninth in the NFL).

Giants Pass Rush

This is a talented Raiders offense led by an experienced quarterback in Derek Carr.

The Giants must bring the pressure — they cannot allow Carr to have time to operate in the pocket.

Getting various guys, such as Azeez Ojulari, Leonard Williams, and Oshane Ximines, in the mix to disrupt Carr’s timing should benefit this Giants defense, which has been strong in recent weeks and must continue that trend Sunday afternoon.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY