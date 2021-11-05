Will Kenny Golladay take the field against the Raiders?

The injury woes continue for the Giants, but there is at least one glimmer of positivity.

On Friday’s final injury report for the Week 9 matchup with the Raiders, wide receiver Kenny Golladay is listed as questionable with his knee injury. Golladay hasn’t played since he sustained the injury in the Week 5 loss to Dallas.

GIANTS WEEK 9 STATUSES OUT:

RB Saquon Barkley (Ankle/Cleared COVID Protocol)

LB Lorenzo Carter (Ankle)

DB Nate Ebner (Ankle)

WR Dante Pettis (Shoulder/IR)

WR Sterling Shepard (Quad) QUESTIONABLE:

RB Gary Brightwell (COVID Protocol)

WR Kenny Golladay (Knee)

WR John Ross (Quad) — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 5, 2021

"It's frustrating not being on the field. I know what I'm capable of doing, and I just want to prove that" Kenny Golladay does not believe he's injury prone: pic.twitter.com/qv4CAe6SLA — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 5, 2021

“It’s frustrating not being on the field. Because I know what I’m capable of doing and I just want to prove that,” Golladay told the media Friday. He also added that he doesn’t think he’s an injury-prone player.

Other injury-related news

It was basically already known Saquon Barkley wouldn’t be taking the field — he hasn’t since he suffered a low-ankle sprain in Week 5.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard may return following the team’s Week 10 bye after exiting Monday’s loss to the Chiefs with his respective injury. Edge rusher Lorenzo Carter, on the other hand, hasn’t been on the game field since the Week 7 win over Carolina.

The Giants have also placed wide receiver and return specialist Dante Pettis on injured reserve after he suffered a shoulder injury against Kansas City. Pettis must now miss at least the next three games (against the Raiders, Buccaneers, and Eagles) before he can be designated to return to practice. Once the team designates him to return, it will have 21 days to officially activate him. Not activating Pettis during that three-week period would lead to the receiver returning to IR for the rest of the season.

The Giants and Raiders kick off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. The pair of teams haven’t played one another in the regular season since the Geno Smith game of 2017 (sorry, Eli fans).

