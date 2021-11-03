The injury bug is still alive and well in East Rutherford.

It doesn’t seem the Giants‘ health-related issues will ever end.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, wide receiver Sterling Shepard is expected to miss time after suffering a quad strain against the Chiefs. Shepard exited the 20-17 loss in the second quarter and didn’t return.

It’s unclear exactly how much time Shepard will sit out due to this issue, but as Raanan points out, the upcoming Week 10 bye should be beneficial for his recovery timetable.

WR Sterling Shepard is expected to miss some time with a quad strain suffered Monday night vs. the Chiefs, per sources. Giants have the Raiders on Sunday and then their bye. So some time to get healthy. Still, the injury hits to their playmakers keep coming. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 3, 2021

Replacing Shepard

The Giants employ replacement options, but thanks to various injuries, not too many.

Darius Slayton and Kadarius Toney are the two main active receivers right now but either is definitely prone to injury. Collin Johnson is also on the roster and so is Dante Pettis, but the latter exited Monday’s loss with a shoulder injury.

It’s unclear if Kenny Golladay will play this Sunday afternoon. However, there’s additionally somewhat of an update on the veteran receiver…

Barkley/Golladay

As of right now, there’s a chance Golladay and running back Saquon Barkley return to the game field against the Raiders this Sunday.

Joe Judge on the chance that Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay can get back this week from injuries: “I would not rule either one out.” Wouldn’t make too much of it at this point … but it’s something. Let’s see how much they do at practice. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 3, 2021

Barkley (ankle) and Golladay (knee) sustained their respective injuries in the Week 5 loss to Dallas and have missed each of the last three games. Remember, this is a running back the Giants drafted at No. 2 overall and a receiver they’re paying $18 million per year — not having either available is a detriment.

Returning the pair of weapons against Las Vegas would be crucial for Big Blue.

