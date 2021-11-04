ESNY previews the upcoming Jets-Colts Week 9 matchup out in Indianapolis.

It’s Mike f–king White!

Yes — the Mike White era continues in Indianapolis this Thursday night.

The Jets‘ primary backup quarterback was sensational against the Bengals this past Sunday and is the current darling of New York football.

However, his 15 minutes of fame could run out against the Colts. If White throws a few picks and puts up a stinker in primetime, Jets fans will return to their impatient ways and scream for Zach Wilson.

But if he continues to impress, then maybe there’s a quarterback controversy in Florham Park? Maybe Robert Saleh will need to make a crucial decision on who to move forward with once Wilson returns from his PCL sprain?

Of course, I’m getting a little too ahead of myself — let’s not even speculate anything until we see White take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Game Info

New York Jets (2-5) @ Indianapolis Colts (3-5)

Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 — 8:20 PM EDT

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7FM

Odds

Notable Game Props

Jets Total Points: Over-16.5 (-135), Under-16.5 (+105)

Over-16.5 (-135), Under-16.5 (+105) Colts Total Points: Over-28.5 (-110), Under-28.5 (-120)

Over-28.5 (-110), Under-28.5 (-120) First Team to Score: Jets (+150), Colts (-185)

Jets (+150), Colts (-185) Last Team to Score: Jets (+130), Colts (-160)

Jets (+130), Colts (-160) Jets Total TDs: Over-1.5 (-145), Under-1.5 (+105)

Over-1.5 (-145), Under-1.5 (+105) Colts Total TDs: Over-3.5 (+105), Under-3.5 (-145)

Player Prop Picks (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Mike White Over-1.5 Touchdown Passes (+105)

The over on Mike White’s touchdown-pass total carrying these odds?

This is a no-brainer. White was able to throw three touchdown passes against a tough Bengals defense last week, and that was without wide receiver Corey Davis (who missed Week 8 with a hip flexor injury and is doubtful for Week 9).

White has a multitude of targets he could look toward such as Michael Carter, Jamison Crowder, Elijah Moore, Keelan Cole, and Denzel Mims, making this a great value play.

Michael Carter Over-4.5 Receptions (+110)

With White under center this past Sunday, the Jets heavily utilized rookie running back Michael Carter in the passing game. The first-year player was targeted 14 times and caught nine balls for 95 yards.

Carter has surpassed this over in each of the last two games, proving the team is beginning to trust him more through the air. Taking that into consideration along with the fact White will be looking to Carter out of the backfield as Indy brings the pressure, this over should absolutely hit.

Jonathan Taylor Under-82.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Jonathan Taylor hasn’t surpassed 82.5 rushing yards in five of his eight games this year. In four of them, he really hasn’t come all that close.

With Jarrad Davis back and C.J. Mosley playing great football for the Jets right now, expect this Gang Green defense to keep one of the Colts’ top weapons in check, at least on the ground.

For what it’s worth, talented Bengals running back Joe Mixon only rushed for 33 yards on 14 carries against New York this past Sunday.

Players to Watch

Mike White

Did you obviously think we were going to leave Mike White out of the “Players to Watch” section?

A week ago, he was a nobody.

Now, he’s a legend.

Okay I may be overexaggerating, but regardless, the team’s primary backup quarterback stepped in for an injured Zach Wilson in his first-ever NFL start and defeated a talented Bengals team.

Not to mention, he threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns, and because of his efforts, his Week 8 jersey and the game ball are now in the Pro Football Today Gallery at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

All eyes will be on Mike White Thursday night.

Michael Carter

The Jets are seemingly expanding Michael Carter’s role.

And with veteran running back Tevin Coleman missing another game with a hamstring injury, Carter should have additional opportunities to produce.

In the win over Cincinnati, the fourth-round draft pick out of North Carolina rushed for 77 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. He also caught nine balls on 14 targets for 95 receiving yards. He recorded season-highs (and technically career-highs) in rush attempts, rushing yards, receptions, targets, and receiving yards.

C.J. Mosley

This Colts offense can score points and has put up at least 25 of them in each of the last five games.

Thus, the Jets defense will need to be on its A-game especially on a short week, and there’s no one better to lead the group in an important game than C.J. Mosley.

The linebacker racked up 10 combined tackles in the big Week 8 win. Building off that performance against a talented Indy offense would be crucial for Gang Green.

