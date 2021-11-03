The Jets are expected to be without their top wideout for the second straight game.

The injury woes continue in Florham Park.

The Jets released their final injury report Wednesday ahead of their Thursday Night Football game against Indianapolis. Wide receiver Corey Davis is listed as doubtful, meaning the expectation is that he won’t suit up for the matchup.

Davis is still dealing with the hip flexor injury that kept him out of the Week 8 win over the Bengals.

The Jets signed Davis to a three-year, $37.5 million deal this past offseason. He has played in six games in 2021, and up to this point, is second on the team in receptions (24), first in receiving yards (349), and first in touchdown receptions (four).

New York expects to see production out of Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole, and rookie Elijah Moore in Davis’ absence.

Also according to the injury report, quarterback Zach Wilson (knee), running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring), offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (non-injury), and defensive end Bryce Huff (back) are all out.

Offensive tackle George Fant, on the other hand, is questionable with the ankle injury that forced him to exit the win over Cincinnati.

