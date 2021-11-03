The Giants are currently dealing with a COVID-19 scare.

There were 13 positive COVID-19 tests within the Giants organization Tuesday. Running backs coach Burton Burns was the only one who tested positive on the re-test. Thus, players, Tier 1, and Tier 2 personnel were required to re-test Wednesday.

One of the players that initially tested positive for the virus was running back Saquon Barkley. Although he’s vaccinated, Barkley has been placed in the COVID-19 protocol and wasn’t able to practice Wednesday.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, safety Xavier McKinney and offensive guard Matt Skura were also in the protocol Wednesday.

#Giants list RB Saquon Barkley, DB Xavier McKinney and OL Matt Skura as not practicing because of COVID-19 protocol. Barkley also listed with his ankle injury, which is still a big concern, by the way. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 3, 2021

If you are vaccinated and have a confirmed positive COVID test, you need to have two negative tests in a 24-hour period along with zero symptoms in order to be cleared to play.

This goes for Barkley, but his lingering ankle injury is also a factor in whether he suits up this Sunday against the Raiders.

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley tested positive for COVID-19 on his initial test, source said, and he is one of several players being retested. He is vaccinated, so he needs two negative tests within 24 hours and no symptoms to play if his positive is confirmed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

