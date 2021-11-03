Giants players are required to re-test ahead of Wednesday’s practice.

Nobody said the NFL was going to achieve full normalcy in 2021. This season was still going to include COVID-related issues, which the Giants are currently experiencing ahead of Week 9.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports Giants running backs coach Burton Burns has tested positive for the virus. Players, Tier 1, and Tier 2 personnel must re-test, with the players re-testing ahead of Wednesday’s walkthrough practice.

Giants RB coach Burton Burns tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, Giants players and Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel are required to re-test today. All players have been scheduled to be tested before practice, which was scheduled for 10:50 am. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 3, 2021

The Giants had 13 positive tests yesterday. There are players included. Only RB coach Burton Burns tested positive when the 13 were re-tested. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 3, 2021

According to head coach Joe Judge, there are players who must miss practice Wednesday. Additional positive tests came about Wednesday after the various positives from Tuesday.

The Giants have more positives today. They’re in the process of getting re-tested. Some players will not be on the field today for practice, per Joe Judge. https://t.co/AHKG97Ocg7 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 3, 2021

Not everyone on the roster is vaccinated against COVID-19, but per Judge, most are.

Asked if the Giants have many unvaccinated players on the roster, Joe Judge said “We don’t have many.” He added “The guys who are not vaccinated have done everything we’ve asked of them.” pic.twitter.com/qfsry6d7lO — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 3, 2021

More information regarding this issue should arrive in due time.

Update (12:19 p.m. ET)

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, running back Saquon Barkley initially tested positive and will re-test.

He is vaccinated against COVID-19, however.