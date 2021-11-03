burton burns giants covid-19
Giants players are required to re-test ahead of Wednesday’s practice.

Nobody said the NFL was going to achieve full normalcy in 2021. This season was still going to include COVID-related issues, which the Giants are currently experiencing ahead of Week 9.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports Giants running backs coach Burton Burns has tested positive for the virus. Players, Tier 1, and Tier 2 personnel must re-test, with the players re-testing ahead of Wednesday’s walkthrough practice.

According to head coach Joe Judge, there are players who must miss practice Wednesday. Additional positive tests came about Wednesday after the various positives from Tuesday.

Not everyone on the roster is vaccinated against COVID-19, but per Judge, most are.

More information regarding this issue should arrive in due time.

Update (12:19 p.m. ET)

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, running back Saquon Barkley initially tested positive and will re-test.

He is vaccinated against COVID-19, however.