Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is back with the Jets ahead of Week 8.

Maybe Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s head-scratching quotes have rubbed off on Joe Flacco, who just came from Philly to the Jets via trade earlier this week.

Speaking to the media Friday, the veteran quarterback said he expects to see some playing time in the near future.

Newly re-acquired QB Joe Flacco sees himself "playing here at some point" for the Jets. 👇 pic.twitter.com/VD9l4XvNco — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 29, 2021

“You’ve got to talk to the head coach [Robert Saleh] and the offensive coordinator [Mike LaFleur] as to what they really see the plan being. I think I see myself playing here at some point, in the next couple of weeks,” Flacco said. “But I don’t really know what they have in mind.”

Let’s provide some context, shall we?

Rookie starting quarterback Zach Wilson is out 2-4 weeks with a PCL sprain suffered against the Patriots last Sunday. As of right now, primary backup quarterback Mike White is expected to start against the Bengals this Sunday afternoon. The Jets may also elevate Josh Johnson from the practice squad while Flacco just arrived Friday.

I don’t mean to spin this…

But if Flacco said he expects to play in the next few weeks (meaning in Wilson’s absence), does that mean the coaching staff and/or Flacco feel the veteran will eventually replace White as the temporary starter? If Flacco and the Jets were confident in White executing the game plan, I feel the former Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Raven wouldn’t drop a quote like that.

Or, I could just be overthinking what he said. Only time will tell.

