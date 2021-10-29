Starting Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be out for the time being with a PCL sprain.

Gang Green is in a rough spot.

As if a 1-5 start couldn’t be any worse, the Jets have temporarily lost starting quarterback Zach Wilson. The rookie will be out 2-4 weeks after suffering a PCL sprain against the Patriots last Sunday.

But adversity is a part of this league — that’s one of the many reasons why we pay attention to it. And although it’s coming to bat at a terrible time, this Jets quarterback room looks forward to attacking it as a unit.

“Zach’s been awesome. Zach’s been locked in, he’s been in every meeting, he’s done a great job in staying engaged and being around the guys and still leading from afar,” Mike White, who’s expected to start at quarterback Sunday against the Bengals, told NJ Advance Media’s Joey Chandler and the rest of the media Thursday. “He’s there with whatever me or Josh [Johnson] needs, he tells me what he sees and things of that nature. I hinted too last week, we have a great dynamic in the QB room and he’s kept on adding to it.”

White’s upcoming assignment is a huge one. He’ll be making his inaugural start at the professional level, but the supporting cast at his position doesn’t just include a first-year signal-caller in Wilson. The quarterback room additionally employs great experience to help White prepare for this moment.

Johnson first entered the league back in 2008 and the Jets recently traded for Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco.

“Well, Josh has been here, and Josh has taught us a lot. Josh has been in the system multiple times, multiple places and he’s seen a lot of football,” White told SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano and other media members. “He’s been around a lot so Josh has been awesome and I alluded to it on Sunday. He was awesome for me on the game and then Joe as well. Joe’s seen a lot of football and won a lot of games, won a Super Bowl. Just when you get guys who have been around a lot, you try to pick their brain and then situations come up in practice, or on the film that they can tell you or like, “When I was in this situation vs. this defense or this look, this is what I did and this is what I liked about it, didn’t like about it,” and all things of that nature. So, any time you get a guy that’s been around for a long time, it’s beneficial.”

White’s first-ever start comes after he took the first regular-season reps of his career against New England last week.

The NFL isn’t ever sunshine and rainbows…but White’s initial look at in-game regular-season competition is basically hail and sleet. A Bill Belichick defense is followed by a Cincinnati unit that’s allowing 18.3 points per game up to this point. That mark is fifth in the NFL while the Bengals’ 339.9 average-yards-allowed mark is 10th in the league.

