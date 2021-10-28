Jets backup quarterback Mike White will start this Sunday in the absence of Zach Wilson.

Zach Wilson will not play in the Jets‘ upcoming matchup with the Bengals due to a PCL sprain.

Enter Mike White, the team’s primary backup quarterback.

The young signal-caller has never started an NFL game in his life; you would think as the event nears, his heart will start to pound and the beads of sweat will begin to form.

But at the end of the day, White is still a professional — he knows to tune out anything that could add stress to this already-significant assignment.

“I think you can’t think about [pressure]. Not only at quarterback but at any position,” White told the media Thursday. “Once you add more pressure to it, you start to mentally lock up and do things that aren’t in your realm. I think personally, I’m trying not to think of anything in that nature — just go out there and play my game, have fun with my guys. I’m starting an NFL game, so that’s pretty freakin’ cool.”

He’s not wrong — it is “pretty freakin’ cool” regardless of how much experience you have under your belt and the type of defense you’re facing.

But as for either of those two layers, it’s not ideal for the Jets in Week 8.

White has just one regular-season appearance in his professional career (which came last week against the Patriots following Wilson’s injury) and the Bengals sport a strong defense. Cincinnati is currently allowing fewer than 20 points per game.

The Jets defeating the Bengals right now seems more difficult of a task than me winning the upcoming New York City mayoral election.

Nonetheless, Mike White will look to prove everyone wrong.

