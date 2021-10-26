Wrestling cards will have an exclusive home.

On Tuesday morning, Panini announced the company has secured the exclusive rights to produce WWE trading cards and stickers.

The deal begins in the first quarter of 2022.

According to the release, the first product release – 2022 WWE Prizm – will coincide with the buildup surrounding WrestleMania®, which takes place on April 2 and 3 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The cards will be available at Walmart and Target as well as hobby stores and online.

“Panini has a 60-year history in sports and entertainment collectibles and is a leader in the trading card space throughout the U.S. as well as in Latin America, Europe and Asia,” Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development, said in the release. “We believe that this partnership perfectly aligns our mutual interests in providing fans with exclusive collectibles and, ultimately, growing this category globally.”

The move comes in the wake of Panini losing their exclusive rights to the NBA and NFL to Fanatics in August.