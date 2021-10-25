Potentially good news coming soon for the Islanders.

On Monday, the New York Islanders placed veteran goaltender Cory Schneider on waivers.

Which means Semyon Varlamov’s return should be coming soon.

Varlamov started the new season on injured reserve with unspecified soreness, but has been practicing with the Islanders. The Isles haven’t missed Varlamov much, however. Also on Monday, Ilya Sorokin was named the NHL’s No. 3 Star of the Week.

Varlamov, 33, has two years remaining on his contract that carries a $5 million AAV. This summer, the Islanders signed Sorokin, 26, to a three-year deal that has a $4 million AAV.