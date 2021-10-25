The Islanders’ netminder had a terrific week.

On Monday, the NHL announced the league’s Three Stars for the week ending Oct. 24. New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin was named the league’s No. 3 Star.

Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid were named the league’s No. 1 and 2 Stars, respectively.

From the league release:

“Sorokin went 3-0-1 with a 0.99 goals-against average, .971 save percentage and two shutouts, backstopping the Islanders to seven of a possible eight points in four road contests. He notched the first win of his sophomore NHL campaign with 39 saves in 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday and stopped 29 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday before recording back-to-back shutouts over the weekend. Sorokin turned aside all 26 shots in a 3-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes Saturday and 42 more in a 2-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday, becoming the first goaltender in franchise history to record road shutouts on consecutive days. The last NHL goaltender to accomplish the feat was Winnipeg’s Ondrej Pavelec on April 6-7, 2015.”